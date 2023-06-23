BELTON, Texas –It’s been one year since a fire devastated the car-lot at “Budget Wrench-a Part” in Belton.

Alicia Hernandez is the assistant sales manager at the salvage yard. She was working the day the fire erupted. As flames devoured the car lot and surrounding acres–her first thought wasn’t a selfish one.

“Shock at first. Then I was like, okay, let’s hurry up and get everybody out as quickly as we can, and make sure everybody is inside,” Hernandez says.

Not one person was injured–all thanks to Alicia and a coworker of hers, who went searching for people in the burning lot– bringing them to safety.

“We got everybody out within 7 minutes from when it started to when it spread. So everybody was accounted for. Customers, everybody,” she adds.

The fire destroyed 80% of the cars in the salvage yard. A year after the incident, they are back to their normal inventory.

“They had projected us not to be open for a couple of months and we reopened within about two weeks,” says Hernandez.

And they didn’t have to pick up the pieces alone–even their competitors reached out to help.

“They asked, hey, what can we do? They were delivering water. They were bringing us food and asking if they need if we needed any help,” she adds.