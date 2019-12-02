Wrong-way collision on overpass kills one in Robertson County

The Department of Public Safety reports a driver who ended up on the wrong side of an overpass at a highway interchange led to the death of the driver of an oncoming car.

DPS spokesman Jimmy Morgan said the crash occurred the Highway 79 overpass over highway 6 north of Hearne about 3:40 p.m. Sunday when the driver of a 2012 GMC pickup going west coming from Franklin failed to take a split at the interchange and ended up in the eastbound only lane of the overpass.

The pickup collided with a 2014 Nissan that was going east.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 47-year-old Christopher Evan of Hearne was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 66-year-old Vernon Black of Ruston, Louisiana was taken to St Joseph Hospital in Bryan with what were described as incapacitating injuries.

A passenger in the truck was treated and released.

