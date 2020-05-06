Wrongful death lawsuit filed against College Station living facility

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a College Station living facility.

The family of a resident at the facility is claiming they neglected the resident after becoming overwhelmed with issued related to COVID-19. The lawsuit claims Joe Boothe was neglected and left alone to suffer at the Waterford at College Station.

Several residents at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. The lawsuit does not state if Boothe was one of them.

For more information, you can view the full release below. FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: West, Webb, Allbritton and Gentry

