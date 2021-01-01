Year in Review: The stories that shaped Central Texas in 2020

WACO, Texas – It’s no secret most of the world will be overjoyed to see the clock strike midnight Thursday and flip the calendar to 2021. A.D.

2020 has been a year of the unexpected – and Central Texas, like much of the world, fell victim to it.

The year started with the Baylor Bears football team basking in the national spotlight, playing in the prestigious Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. Their convincing loss to Georgia was a sign of the feelings that would surround the next 365 days.

In March, it seems like the world stopped. Sports were halted, school campuses were closed and by the middle of the month, former Waco mayor Kyle Deaver announced a shelter-in-place order for the city. Nine months later, most businesses are still not open to 100 percent and some family-run institutions paid the ultimate price.

Isolation and lockdowns created a turn for the worse for some people’s mental health.

“We’ve seen an increase of loneliness and anxiety and depression,” Ascension Providence psychiatrist Dr. Joshua Warren said in an interview with FOX44. “On the other end of the spectrum, you got an entire population of school age children who had a tremendous disruption in their day-to-day routine because of the school lockdowns.”

The COVID-19 pandemic gave us a new vernacular – with such favorites as “social distancing,” “new normal,” and “remote learning.”

As spring came around, Central Texans experienced just how evil their fellow man could be. The nation was gripped by the case of SPC. Vanessa Guillén, a Fort Hood soldier who went missing from the post in late April. Guillén told her family she had been sexually assaulted by a superior on post – and after a two month search, Guillén was found murdered in Bell County.

Killeen Police arrested one suspect – Cecily Aguilar – an alleged accomplice, but the suspect they thought was the murderer committed suicide with police surrounding his home.

In June, a mother named Laura Villalon reported her two-year-old son, Frankie Gonzales, missing in Cameron Park. After searching for days, Villalon admitted to police she had slammed Gonzales’ head against a wall, killing him, and wrapping his body in trash bags and leaving him in a Waco dumpster. Her and her husband, Lorenzo Gonzales, were arrested on murder charges.

Central Texans found their voices through adversity, with weekly peaceful protests outside Fort Hood, demanding answers in the Guillén disappearance. In the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minnesota police officers, peaceful protests were held in Waco, Temple and Killeen to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality.

Of course, there was political scandal – but probably not the one that gripped the nation. Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was accused of sexual assault and was suspended by the county before losing to Joe Lopez in November.

As the weather got cooler, there was finally a real glimmer of hope in the fight against COVID-19. This month, the FDA approved two COVID vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna – the latter of which sent 2,700 doses to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District last week.