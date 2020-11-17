Yet another Bell County home construction fire investigated

Another home under construction has burned in Bell County and fire officials are asking for the help of the public to find out how this is happening.

On Friday, November 13, 2020, at approximately 7:15 PM, the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office responded with Central Bell County Fire Rescue to a structure fire involving a home under construction in the 2100 block of Mercer St. in Nolanville.

First arriving fire and police units observed heavy fire throughout the single-story residence, which was deemed a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Investigators from the Harker Heights Fire Department are assisting with determining the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.

This is the sixth fire involving homes under construction in the Nolanville/Harker Heights area since August of this year. Authorities are urging anyone who may have information about this fire to contact the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office at (254) 933-5589, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477 (TIPS).

