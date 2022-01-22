WACO– The YMCA is providing resources for the community to learn more about bettering health. Specifically, blood pressure management and diabetes prevention.

The blood pressure self-monitoring program recently started, and you can register here for a limited time.

Monday, January 24 will be the start of the diabetes prevention program.



“Sometimes when a patient is working with their doctor, it’s hard to make behavior change in the small amount of time we might have with our doctor,” YMCA program coordinator Crystal Hernandez said.

The diabetes prevention program is a year long, and it is created for people who have been diagnosed with prediabetes or at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. It costs about $36 each month, but there is financial assistance available. You can register here for a limited time.



“In that year, we cover a lot of things as far as nutrition, physical activity, internal and external triggers, how stress might affect your eating and your physical activity,” Hernandez said.

According to the CDC, 88 million Americans have diabetes, which is more than every one in three. About 90% of them don’t know they have it.

The blood pressure self monitoring program is a four month program to help lower and manage blood pressure.

Hernandez says these programs allow people to have continued support, accountability and opportunities to learn over a period of time.

Hernandez also shared tips on overall health goals.

When setting health goals, she says have a support system and accountability. Also, be gentle with yourself.

She recommends making your goals SMAART goals – a goal that is specific, measurable, achievable, action oriented, realistic and timed.