CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Yoe High School assistant football coach has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash over the weekend.

KRXT Radio reported that Yoe High Offensive Coordinator Guadalupe “Lupe” Florez was arrested by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated and Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

This arrest came following an early morning hit-and-run crash near Cameron. DPS said Cameron volunteer firefighters responded to the two-vehicle crash around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on FM-485 at County Road 140. One vehicle fled the scene. Five people in the other vehicle were transported to the hospital.

Authorities tracked down and arrested Florez in connection with the crash.