You can decide the adoption fee for a new furry friend

WACO, Texas – Due to the current health situation, the Humane Society of Central Texas is changing its adoption and foster procedures.

From now on, you will need to complete an online foster or adoption application, then call the shelter to set up an appointment to meet your potential friend.

The shelter is also letting you name your price – you decide the adoption fee for all dogs in the ready to go kennels.

This week, the shelter is asking for 90 new homes for fosters.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas