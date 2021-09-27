Young Bosque County girl abducted has been recovered, suspect killed in crash

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office reports an eight-year-old girl abducted Friday near Walnut Springs in Bosque County has been recovered, and the man believed to have taken her was killed in a car crash in Johnson County.

The child was injured in the same crash, and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said it all started Friday night – when at approximately 10:45 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Walnut Springs on a report of two missing children.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the mother who stated that her two children – Cody Lowery and Jessi Lowery – were missing and suspected to be with family member Randall Thurman.

As deputies gathered information for the investigation, it was determined that Thurman was a registered sex offender. The investigation was immediately upgraded, with additional officers and investigators called out to assist.

About 1:40 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that Cody was found at a convenience store on Interstate 35 in Hill County. Officers on scene reported the young boy had run to the convenience store seeking help, and had been bound with clear packing tape – wrapped around his throat and arms.

Cody told deputies that “Randall” had removed him from the car and wrapped him in tape before fleeing with Jessi.

Paramedics arrived to treat Cody for injuries, and he was transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment. At this point, an Amber Alert was issued for Jessi Lowery – and the search expanded to state wide.

About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, a Hill county resident saw a car sitting between a group of trees on his property and recognized it to the the car listed in the Amber Alert. He immediately contacted the Hill County Sheriff’s Office with several units sent to search the area.

Hill County deputies spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle. The suspect fled and a pursuit ensued, traveling northbound on FM-171 toward Cleburne.

Just inside Johnson County, pursuing deputies observed the suspect vehicle cross over the center lane of the roadway, and continued to travel at high speeds toward an oncoming vehicle.

Sheriff Henricks in his statement said that based on the actions of the driver, deputies believe the maneuver to have been intentional.

At the intersection of FM-191 and Johnson County Road 302, the suspect vehicle collided with the oncoming car. Following the collision, EMS and rescue teams were requested at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, with his name withheld pending the completed notification of family. Duspect Randall Thurman was also fatally injured in the crash.

The eight-year-year old abduction victim, Jessi Lowery, was found in the front passenger seat of the vehicle operated by Thurman. She was reported conscious, and communicated with officers on the scene.

Following the extraction of Jessi from the vehicle, she was placed on a CareFlight helicopter and transported to a medical facility for emergency treatment.

The Texas Rangers, Texas DPS Crash Reconstruction Troopers, and Johnson County deputies conducted the investigation of the crash scene. The investigation is ongoing.