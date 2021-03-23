Young children found left alone in Lacy Lakeview hotel, woman arrested

Lacy Lakeview police report a woman is being held on multiple charges after three you children were found unattended in a local hotel.

Police were called to the hotel in the 4200 block of IH35 about 1:50 p.m. Monday when hotel employees called to say they had found a four year old child wandering alone in a hallway.

When police arrived they found three other younger children under the age of four in a hotel room.

While looking through property in the room looking for the identity of whom the children belonged, they found a purse where they recovered a small amount of a controlled substance.

When a woman returned to the room and was questioned by police she said that a friend had brought her to the hotel so she could check in with a probation officer in hill county and that the friend was supposed to be watching the children.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said that when talking with the friend later, they got a different story.

It was then discovered that the woman had an outstanding arrested warrant out of San Antonio for failure to stop and render aid after a traffic accident.

Sadie Marie O’Keefe was then arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail on charges of child endangerment with intent to return, possession of a controlled substance and the outstanding arrest warrant.

Chief Truehitt said the children were taken by Child Protective Services.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the children being left alone was continuing.