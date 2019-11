CENTRAL TEXAS - As parents know, communicating with your baby is no easy task. When the crying starts, we often go down our list of: Are they hungry? Do they need a diaper change? And when all the items are checked and the crying continues, well that can often be frustrating.

"If we give them a way to communicate you can see those tantrums and those fits decrease," says Emily Kroll, Speech Language Pathologist at Grace Therapy and Educational Services.