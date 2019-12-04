ZinkPower selects Waco for first greenfield U.S. operation

WACO, Texas – A European leader in hot-dip galvanizing and powder-coating services has selected Waco for its first greenfield operation in the United States.

The company will operate as ZinkPower – Waco, LLC, and has received local support for the project – which will add jobs, bring new investment and expand the industrial supplier network in Waco and Central Texas.

ZinkPower will provide hot-dip galvanizing services in support of the structural steel industry. The Waco plant will be the only hot-dip galvanizing center between the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and San Antonio.

The Waco site will be home to ZinkPower’s largest dipping kettle at 60 feet, which has the ability to accommodate a broad spectrum of customer needs.

ZinkPower’s project represents a $32 million investment, which includes the construction of a 160,000 square-foot facility and equipment. Zinkpower anticipates the creation of 100 new jobs over four years.

Zinkpower’s decision to locate in Greater Waco represents a regional collaboration for economic development between Waco and McLennan County, with both organizations partnering to provide incentive support for the project.

The company has received approval for a job creation grant through the Waco McLennan County Economic Development Corporation, as well as a multi-year business grant from the City of Waco and McLennan County, both of which are based upon investment commitments.

Source: Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce