Zoom webinar to focus on ‘A History of Discrimination and Hate’

WACO, Texas – It’s Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the the McLennan County Community Race Relations Coalition is hosting a Zoom webinar to discuss a history of discrimination and hate.

The format of the webinar will be a panel discussion concerning Asian racism in the Waco area. It will feature four panelists – including the co-owner of Waco Cha, two people from Baylor University and a former candidate for Texas Supreme Court.

The audience will be able to ask questions. The event is this Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m.

You can register for the live event here.

Source: Act Locally Waco