WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are several locations in Wichita Falls that are offering special deals to veterans on Veterans Day this Friday, November 11. You can find a list of those locations below.

Applebee’s

This Veterans Day, all Veterans and Active Duty Military members receive a free entree from a special menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for veterans and active-duty services members this Veterans Day, November 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

Cracker Barrel

Veterans get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with an in-store or online purchase.

Chili’s

Dine in on Veterans Day and get a complimentary entree.

Cotton Patch Café

All veterans and active-duty members get a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken.

Denny’s

From 5:00 am to Noon on Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty members can take advantage of a free Build Your Own Grand Slam.

Dickey’s BBQ

Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. Valid in-store, and online/app for carryout.

Freddy’s

All veterans and active military personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card.

Hooter’s

Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage on November 11. Dine-in only.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at any IHOP on November 11. This offer is only valid if you dine in with proof of service. Enjoy a free meal at Ikea on Veterans Day. Military ID required

Menchie’s

Veterans and active-duty military get their first 6 oz of froyo free on November 11 with proof of service.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is thanking veterans with a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Cole Slaw when dining in on Veterans Day.

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double when dining in on November 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Schlotzsky’s

From Veterans Day through November 30, veterans and active-duty service members get free chips and a drink with the purchase of an entree.

Starbucks

Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse is giving veterans and active-duty military personnel meal vouchers valid through May 30, 2023 with proof of service, no purchase necessary.

Wendy’s

Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.