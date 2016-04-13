‘Affluenza’ teen to spend nearly 2 years in jail

According to the Associated Press, Ethan Couch, a teenager from the Dallas area who has come to be known as the “affluenza” teen for his defense in court, will spend nearly two years behind bars.

The AP reports a judge ruled the teenager will spend 180 in days in jail for each of the four people he killed in 2013 when he slammed into a truck which went into a crowd of people helping another driver. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Couch is accused of disappearing to Mexico to avoid prison-time for a fatal drunk driving crash.

The judge made the ruling Wednesday morning after his first appearance in adult court.