“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” Experience in Temple

Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT is offering an interactive exhibit Saturday afternoon to show the importance of safe and smart driving on all roads in the Lone Star State.

Called, “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” the exhibit includes games with video displays. It is at the Buc-ee’s in Temple, at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive from 12pm until 4pm.

On Interstate 35 alone, there were more than 20,000 traffic crashes last year in Texas. They resulted in 153 deaths. In the Waco district, there were 2,597 crashes and 18 deaths.

TxDOT would also like to remind drivers of the ‘Move Over/Slow Down’ law. It requires motorists to move over a lane or drop their speed to 20 MPH below the posted limit when they see flashing blue and amber lights. That can be on a TxDOT vehicle, law enforcement unit, emergency vehicle, or a tow truck.

The penalty for ignoring the law can be a fine of up to $2,000.