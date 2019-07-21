LIVE NOW /
Body found of missing swimmer on Belton Lake

Local
Search crews have found the body of a missing swimmer on Belton Lake near Temple Lake Park.

Temple Fire and Rescue says the body of a man in his mid-20s was recovered around 6:30 p.m. The man’s name is not being released at this time.

Temple police are taking over the investigation.

The search started just before 5 p.m. Sunday, after witnesses reported a swimmer disappearing. Numerous emergency response agencies searched the lake, including Texas Parks & Wildlife, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, and Morgan’s Point Resort FD.

