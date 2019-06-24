College Station man caught after fleeing police with small child

A College Station man is accused of fleeing from police with a small child in his possession.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle traveling south on Deacon Drive W early Saturday morning for a traffic violation.

When the officer turned on his overhead lights, the vehicle did not stop. It eventually stopped in

front of a house on General Parkway, where a man exited the vehicle with a small child in his arms.

The man – identified as 31-year-old Darryl Thompson, of College Station – ran from the officer while still carrying the child, and entered a house. The officer followed, where Thompson was taken into custody without further incident, and without injury to anyone involved, including the child.

Thompson willingly failed to stop when signaled by the officer’s overhead lights and siren. He fled from the officer on foot, all while a small child was either in the car or in the man’s arms.

Thompson is charged with Endangering a Child, Evading Detention with Previous Conviction, and Fleeing a Police Officer.

Source: College Station Police Department