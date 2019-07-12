Crash in Nebraska kills Temple man

Nebraska authorities say a driver from Temple died after his pickup truck collided with another in central Custer County.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Nebraska Highway 92, about 2 miles west of Merna. The Nebraska State Patrol says 40-year-old Roman Romero was headed west when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup driven by 49-year-old Kevin Jensen, of Broken Bow.

The patrol says Romero was fatally injured. The extent of Jensen’s injuries and those of his two passengers is unclear.