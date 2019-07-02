Deputies: Box-cutter threat lands man in jail

A McLennan County man has been arrested on charges he threatened to slit the throat of the mother of his children and damaged her house, appliances and car.

McLennan County deputies were first called to a home on Cherokee Street in Elm Mott May 22 when the female victim reported the father of her children had come to her home, kicked and damaged her car and damaged her cell phone.

An arrest affidavit said he returned the next day angry that she had called law enforcement.

The man, identified as Stephen Dewayne Watkins, is accused of coming into her home, breaking a cell phone, and dumping all her clothes into a bathtub. He’s also accused of pulling a refrigerator and microwave from a wall and cutting the cords to the appliances.

The affidavit said he began breaking the windows in the house and when the victim told him to stop, held a box cutter with the blade exposed said he would “ slit her throat” because he was upset about her calling the law on him.

The victim went to another room and closed the door, at which time the affidavit said Watkins left the home and sliced a tire on her car.

The victim managed to run to a neighbor’s home and call 9-1-1.

Following their investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant and Watkins was found and booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony retaliation.

His bond on the two charges was set at a total of $85,000.