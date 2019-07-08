DPS: Passing attempt causes deadly head-on crash

Texas DPS troopers say a head-on collision between two cars killed two people and injured two more.

Troopers say the crash happened in Mooreville, on HWY 7 near County Road 499A around 6pm Sunday night. A Chevrolet car going west tried to pass another vehicle and crashed into a Ford SUV heading east.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 59-year-old Penny Ojeda of Wichita Falls and the driver of the Ford was 27-year-old Abbie Hutton of Palestine

Ojeda died at Baylor Scott and White in Temple. Hutton died at the scene of the crash. Two passengers in the Ford went to the hospital and are said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Texas DPS says drivers need to keep in mind that passing another vehicle on a two-lane road can be dangerous. The driver must make sure there is enough time to pass and get back in the correct lane before oncoming traffic arrives.