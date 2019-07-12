Family of 7 thankful despite losing everything in fire

Pamela Nunes has a unique view of the overnight fire that changed her family’s lives.

“It was impressive. The fire was impressive and I’m so grateful to God that we managed to get our children out,” she told FOX44’s Kendall Green.

The flames started around 2:30am Friday morning, as Pamela and her boyfriend Carlos slept in their Cloud Street home in Killeen.

They grabbed their children and rushed out of the home, just minutes ahead of the flames gutting their house. Everyone got out safe, except one of the family’s two dogs.

“As I was carrying Teddy to the window, we collapsed right inside the window seal and my boyfriend just grabbed me and pulled me out of the window and essentially saved me and Teddy,” Pamela said.

Even without recovering anything from their home, Pamela remains amazed at their survival and grateful for her family’s safety, “I keep looking at this house and I keep thinking ‘we were in there. We could have died.’ And by some miracle of God we didn’t and I’m so incredibly grateful.”