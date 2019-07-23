Family of hit-and-run victim speaks out

NOLANVILLE, Texas – Nolanville Police have determined the possible vehicle involved in Monday morning‘s deadly hit-and-run.

They are looking for a 90’s model GMC or Chevy pickup truck with possible damage to the front. Officers believe the driver of this truck hit and killed Dale Tatro and didn’t stop.

“He won’t rest until we do. So we’re going to find out who did this to him,” says Sonya Brend, Tatro’s mother.

Tatro’s family hopes the person responsible for his death will be found soon. But right now they are remembering the man everyone called D.J.

“People loved him, and I know I did a lot,” says daughter Brooke Linker.

The 36-year-old was the father of seven children – six girls and one boy.

“He was amazing. And my birthday is next month, and he won’t be here so its kind of hard,” Linker says.

The family has been trying to piece together what happened early Monday morning leading up to the crash, hoping they will find who is responsible.

“People keep telling us it’s a lost cause. There’s too many murders out there in Killeen and all that. It’s a lost cause and they’re never going to find who did this to him. They underestimated this family,” Brend says.

Police say Tatro was at a friend’s house that night and was walking back to Harker Heights.

“He was only two lights and make a right from his house. He was that close to his house walking from Nolanville,” Brend says.

The family is now hoping the person responsible will do the right thing and come forward.

“Even if you were texting and driving or drunk driving you still should have stopped and helped,” Linker says.

Tatro’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation, you can click here.