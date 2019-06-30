Father of Fort Hood soldier killed in Afghanistan speaks

The family of SGT James Johnston is speaking out about his death. Stationed at Fort Hood and sent to Afghanistan, Johnston was one of two soldiers killed recently.

Sgt. James G. Johnston, explosive ordnance disposal specialist, 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal)

His father says James had a lot of love for his family, friends and the United States of America.

“His patriotism, he loved our country. He loves our country and our values and beliefs and he wanted to protect our country,” Richard Johnson says.

James was an Army soldier from Trumansburg, New York, following in the footsteps of his father and other family members. He enlisted at the age of 18, and died at 24 when Taliban insurgents ambushed his platoon.

His father is devastated by the loss, “Just total horror. Your world just crashes, just literally crashes.”

James was an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, tasked with dismantling and disposing explosives on the battlefield.

“So to hear that he was killed in a gunfight was something that I would have never expected,” his father says.

James leaves behind Krista, his pregnant wife who is due to give birth to a baby girl in November. She posted on Facebook:

“He is the love of my life and will forever be with me and his baby girl.” Krista Johnston

Funeral plans have not been formalized at this time. Richard Johnston says Vice President Mike Pence and the Army Chief of Staff reached out to the family to express their condolences.