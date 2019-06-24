Limestone County remembers former deputy after his passing

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of a great friend of theirs.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Sunday night that their former Patrol Deputy Robert Baker has passed away. Baker was diagnosed with ALS and was forced to retire medically.

Baker and his family then moved closer to his relatives and to treatment facilities. The Sheriff’s Office went on to say Baker always remained a part of their office and that everyone would enjoy the times he dropped in to visit.

Baker’s viewing will be held on Tuesday evening at the Brown Family Funeral Home in Coweta, Oklahoma. The funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Brown Family Funeral Home.

Source: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office