Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, possession of meth

A Temple man in the Bell County Jail is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and of possession of meth.

Temple Police officers were dispatched on Saturday in reference to a call about an assault. They met with a woman in the lobby of police headquarters who said her boyfriend – identified 36-year-old Justin Wayne Burton, of Temple – assaulted her and was preventing her from leaving his residence. The woman also had injuries on her face and arm, which were consistent to her story.

Officers then made contact with Burton at the 2000 block of S 7th Street in Temple, where he was placed under arrest for Assault Bodily Injury Family Violence and Unlawful Restraint.

Burton was also in possession of a small bag filled with a crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. Burton was transported to the Bell County Jail without incident. His bond has been set at $7,500.00.

Source: Temple Police Department