McLane Stadium getting a new look

WACO, Texas – The Baylor Bears are getting a new turf for the the 2019 football season. This is the first update to the field design since the 2014 inaugural season.

Along with the new design that features the gold interlocking BU and gold endzones, there is also the Bear head logo.

Underneath the Hellas Matrix 46H synthetic turf, is aCushdrain shock attenuation pad. That is designed to make falls safer. It is an elastic layer paved into place over the foundation to increase shock absorption and improve rain drainage.

Baylor will host seven games in the 2019 season, which is the first time since 2013.