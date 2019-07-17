Nearly 200 animals rescued from a Killeen home are ready for adoption

Close to 200 kittens, cats, and dogs rescued from a home in Killeen are ready to be adopted, according to the Humane Society.

FOX44 News was there as rescuers removed the animals from what the organization calls a large-scale alleged neglect situation back in June.

The animals are being moved to the Nashville Humane Society, Brandywine Valley SPCA in Pennsylvania, and Safe Haven for Cats in North Carolina.

The animals were described as being kept in deplorable conditions, stacked in crates where many of them lacked clean water. Many of them needed medical assistance.

One neighbor says he never would have suspected anything like this to go on here where he lives.

No criminal charges have been filed so far.