New principal named for Palo Alto Middle School

Killeen’s Palo Alto Middle School has a new principal. Superintendent Dr. John Craft named Kernisha Hill to lead the school.

This is a return home for Kernisha Hill, who taught reading and English Language Arts for seven years at Palo Alto. She earned her Masters in Educational Administration at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.

Hill is currently the Curriculum Director and Assistant Principal at Harker Heights High School.

Hill will take over for Matthew Widacki, who is moving to Killeen High School as an Assistant Principal.

In May of 2018, a 13-year-old student at Palo Alto was accused of threatening the life of Widacki. Police took the girl to the Bell County Juvenile Detention facility.