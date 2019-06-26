New trial for George Powell, III

A man convicted of Aggravated Robbery in Bell County 10 years ago is getting a new trial.

A jury convicted George Powell, III in 2008 and sentenced him to 28 years in prison. From day one, he has maintained his innocence.

On Wednesday, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Powell should get a new trial. The justices say the Bell County District Attorney’s office failed to disclose to Powell’s attorneys that a jailhouse informant testified in exchange for favorable treatment in his own case. You can read the entire opinion here:

The Innocence Project of Texas is supporting Powell’s case. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Executive Director Mike Ware said in part:

This particular District Attorney’s office was not concerned about truth of justice; it was simply about winning a case.” Mike Ware, Executive Director IPTX

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told FOX44 News that his office will be ready to put Powell back on trial.