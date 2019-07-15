Overnight crash in Bryan kills one, shuts down highway

Bryan Police are investigating a deadly crash early Monday morning.

Officers say a BMW SUV slammed into a concrete pillar at the old Reliance/MLK Parkway in the 1200 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway at four in the morning.

The driver, 44-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez died at the scene. No one else was in the SUV and no other vehicles were involved.

Officers believe Gonzalez was driving north on Earl Rudder and left the road. They are investigating why that happened.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed until 8:15am Monday morning.

