Private track coach sentenced for sex crime

A former private track coach from Harker Heights is sentenced to more than ten years in a federal prison. A judge sentenced 56-year-old Kerry Sloan to 180 months behind bars for transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. After that, Sloan will serve ten years on supervised release.

Sloan pleaded guilty in March to driving the victim from Killeen to Tulsa, Oklahoma to have sex with her without her consent. The supposed reason for the trip was to introduce her to college coaches.

Sloan also admitted he ultimately did sexually assault the victim. After a 911 call was made on the return trip, the vehicle the two were traveling in was stopped by Pittsburg County Sheriff’s deputies, who were able to rescue the victim.

During the ensuing investigation, victims dating back to 1990 came forward to report similar incidents involving Sloan.

“Kerry Sloan was a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He portrayed himself to parents and children as a trustworthy and caring mentor when in reality he was a danger to young girls,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “During the course of this prosecution, even more victims than we were originally aware of came forward, claiming to have been groomed and assaulted by Mr. Sloan. His days of preying on unsuspecting families and their daughters are over. Federal prison is his next stop.”