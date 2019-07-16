Project Angel Tree volunteer accused of theft

Waco Police say a woman who volunteered to bring Christmas to the children of prison inmates stole from them instead.

Charabe Allison-Lampart turned herself in Tuesday morning to face a theft charge.

Investigators say she volunteered last year to take part in Project Angel Tree, which is an organization that gathers donated items to give to the children of prison inmates at Christmas. She was to deliver presents to the children.

Allison-Lampart is accused of giving some of the donated clothing to her own family members. Police say if the items did not fit, she would exchange them for gift cards.

A judge had not set a bond for her as of 12pm Tuesday.