Severe weather strikes across the country; totaling 270+ tornadoes since mid-May

The National Weather Service has so far confirmed eleven tornadoes hit the Dallas area as storms moved through on Wednesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service Office in Dallas continues to survey damage for possibly one or two more tornadoes.

While this system only delivered heavy rain and lightning in Central Texas, we have seen an uptick in severe weather this year.

The National Weather Service says the past two years have been very quiet, but what it comes down to this year is we have a stormy pattern in place.

So far this year, the National Weather Service in Dallas has issued 36 tornado warnings compared to only issuing nine tornado warnings by this time last year.

Over the last week, 45 local National Weather Service offices have issued more than 420 tornado warnings across 27 states.

Meteorologist Ted Ryan with the National Weather Service says the upper level pattern that controls the weather is set up in a way that favors storms.

“The ground is starting to warm up as the summer is approaching. There is more instability in the atmosphere from the longer days, and at the same time, there is cold air left over from winter. And when those air masses collide, you get these stormy conditions,” Ryan says.

For our area, severe weather tends to die down by mid-June, but the Northern Plains usually see a peak in severe weather around June and July.

“You need that clash of air masses between warm and cold. What happens is that the cold fronts don’t make it as far south anymore, because summer is coming. And the clash of air masses tend to be farther north,” Ryan says.

Ryan says the amount or intensity of severe weather we are seeing this year has no correlation with global warming.

“We say there’s not a good link because there is no real established science that has been able to link those two together yet,” Ryan says.

Elizabeth Thomas with Waco Emergency Management says they have been busier than last year.

“Instability from the jet stream has caused the severe weather to ramp up. Makes the conditions just right. Which is really unfortunate,” Thomas says.

Thomas says they are always on alert.

“Severe weather knows no jurisdiction or boundaries. It comes and starts in Bosque County. It comes down here. It starts in the counties west of us. It will come potentially through here,” Thomas explains.

Since May 17, there has been more than 230 tornadoes confirmed across the United States – seven being right here in Central Texas.