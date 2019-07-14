Soldier from Teague killed in Afghanistan

An Army soldier from Teague has died in Aghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.

Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor was killed by smalls arms fire in Faryab Province, Afghanistan during a combat operation. Sartor was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Sartor was from Teague, Texas, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado.

He joined the Army in 2001 as an infantryman and had deployed numerous times to Iraq and Afghanistan. He had received dozens of awards and decorations and will posthumously receive a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

He became a green beret in 2005, and was deployed four more times to Iraq.

This was his second tour in Afghanistan.

Sartor’s commander, Col. Brian Rauen said, “Sartor was a beloved warrior who epitomized the quiet professional. He led his soldiers from the front and his presence will be terribly missed.”

This is the second death of a Texas soldier in Afghanistan in less than a month. Sgt. James Johnston died June 25th during combat in Urzugan Province, also in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Sgt. James G. Johnston, explosive ordnance disposal specialist, 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal)

Johnston’s pregnant wife, mother, and father spoke to FOX44 News about his bravery, patriotism, and amazing character in this interview.

We will have more information about Sgt. Maj. Sartor as soon as it becomes available.