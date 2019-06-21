UPDATE: Man apprehended in Waco chase identified

UPDATE: The man apprehended after a chase with Waco Police last Friday has been identified.

30-year-old Rashard Antwion Williams was driving the stolen car. The passenger of the vehicle is still on the run.

This investigation is ongoing.

Below is the previous text from this story:

A dog has died and a Waco Police officer has been injured in a chase.

Officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle in west Waco on Friday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Bosque Boulevard and 62nd Street, according to a witness.

The vehicle had been carjacked, and at least one person has been arrested.

The car went through the lawn of one house, and two men jumped out. The witness tells FOX44 News the men jumped a fence and then ran through at least two backyards.

During the stop of the carjacked vehicle, two suspects, a passenger, and a driver fled from it. This led officers and a Waco PD K-9 on a pursuit on foot.

During this pursuit of the driver, the K-9 was attempting to apprehend the suspect and was attacked by another dog. The officers had to protect their K-9, and they shot the attacking dog.

The injured dog was immediately transported to a veterinary clinic for treatment. The police K-9 also had injuries from the attack, and was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment where he was treated and released.

As additional officers responded to assist the police K-9 and handler, one officer was injured while jumping a fence. This officer had to be transported to a local hospital with a significant knee injury. The officer’s treatment is ongoing at the hospital.

“I saw one of the suspects, the one in red run over in this direction. I saw a police officer follow him. The other one I did not see. I heard the police officer yell, ‘Get down!’ And immediately thereafter, I heard a gunshot,” says witness Mike Dewey.

FOX44 News spoke to the owners of the dog. They say it died after the shooting.

The stolen car was recovered and the driver of the stolen car was apprehended. The passenger of the vehicle is still on the run.

