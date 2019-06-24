UPDATE: Waco bridge demolition I-35 closures postponed

UPDATE: The full frontage-road and mainlane closures planned for this week in Waco for the 11th/12th Street Bridge have been postponed due to weather.

The Texas Department of Transportation will advise the public of new dates when they have been rescheduled.

Below is the original text from this story:

Portions of Interstate 35 will be closed in stages as work begins on the demolition of the 11th/12th Street Bridge over the highway.

The work will begin Monday with a full closure of the southbound frontage road from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Through traffic on the frontage road will be directed onto the mainlanes at the on-ramp near 6th Street, just south of the 4th/5th Street crossing, and will be allowed to exit back to the frontage road just south of the construction area.

Traffic for the local business district will remain on the access road to 10th Street, where drivers will be routed onto 10th and away from the construction area. This will allow access to the businesses along I-35 during their evening hours of operation.

If the work on this frontage road section is not completed in one night, it will continue until the frontage road section is completely removed. Removal of the next section of the bridge, over the southbound mainlanes, is expected to begin after the demolition of the first section is completed.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation