Killeen police are investigating the crash that killed 27-year-old Larnesha Danielle Westbrook.

Officers say a red 2017 Chevy Sonic hit Westbrook on Thursday, June 27th at 11:52pm. They say she was walking across the eastbound lanes of I-14 near the Stan Schlueter exit at the time.

The driver stopped and police were called. An ambulance took Westbrook to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, where she died just after one in the morning.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed in this crash.