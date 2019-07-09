Waco police investigating mid-morning shooting

Waco police say a mid-morning shooting has resulted in one man facing an attempted murder charge.

Investigators say this started when a man and a woman tried to break into a car near the intersection of 25th Street and Colonial Avenue around 10:30am. Police say the owner of the car, 34-year-old Courtney Russell, caught them in the act and started to fight them with the help of a friend.

Police say Russell went to his home on Cole, grabbed a gun, and confronted the pair again. They ran off, and police say Russell fired, hitting the 28-year-old man in the leg area several times.

Officers arrested Russell on a charge of Attempted Murder. The shooting victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

