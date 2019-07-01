Woman rescued from Waco house fire

A Waco police officer rescued a woman in a wheelchair from a fire that broke out in a duplex in the 2500 block of Morrow Ave Monday morning.

Fire units were called to 2525 Morrow at 4:25 a.m. The fire started on the side of the duplex facing 26th Street.

The written report says a man lived in that side, and a woman in a wheelchair lived on the other. Both were out when fire units arrived.

Police knocked on the door to alert the woman and helped her out and she was across the street when firefighters arrived.

One side of the duplex suffered heavy fire and smoke damage while the other side suffered smoke damage.

Both occupants had friends or family to assist them and the American Red Cross was not needed. Paramedics checked out both people and they did not need medical attention.

The fire report said the fire started in a cooking area of the kitchen of one of the duplex units.