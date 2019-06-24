Woodway PSD preparing for Fourth of July Parade

The Woodway Public Safety Department is inviting you to their 32nd annual Fourth of July Parade!

The parade will start at the Crossroads Fellowship Church Parking Lot at 9:00 a.m. The church is located at 405 Estates Drive, on the corner of Oakdale.

Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue. They are also encouraged to ride their non-motorized bikes, skateboards, and strollers. Pets on leashes are also welcome.

There will also be free water, candy, and snow cones! Firetrucks will also be set up for display and for photos.

Source: Woodway Public Safety Department