MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Lubbock man is behind bars after police said he, and a group of several other people, stole thousands of dollars worth of goods from multiple stores inside Midland Park Mall earlier this month. Tyson Ayres Maldonado, 21, has been charged with robbery as well as five counts of theft.

According to an affidavit, on March 5, a Victoria’s Secret employee called the Midland Police Department to report a theft. She said on March 4, three people came to the store, filled shopping totes with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise, and left without paying. She said the three were “frequent shoplifters” and that they had stolen from the store before.

The case was assigned to a detective who then reviewed security video from the mall. The detective found that the group had stolen from several different stores that day.

They were caught on camera at Champs Sports, where they took items from displays in the front of the store. They were seen throwing some of the merchandise on the floor outside of the business, but still got away with about $550 worth of pants and hoodies.

The group also stole more than $2,500 worth of goods from Footlocker and nearly $5,000 worth of clothes from Dicks Sporting Goods.

The detective said at least four people participated in the crimes, one of those was identified as Maldonado. Two others were identified, but it is not clear if they have been arrested. A fourth person has not yet been identified, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, following the crime spree, Maldonado, who goes by “Martinez Tutz” on Facebook, listed the stolen merchandise for sale on the social media platform. He wrote in a post, “I hope EVERYONE is ready to shop!!!”.

The detective said that Maldonado, along with the three other suspects, drove from Lubbock to steal. The entire mall adventure took about 45 minutes, according to the security video.

According to the affidavit, Maldonado is also suspected of stealing makeup from Ulta Beauty at Midland Park Mall. That theft occurred in July of last year. Maldonado was arrested on March 23. He is being held on six bonds totaling $70,500.