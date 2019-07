MEMPHIS, Tenn. – HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this week with a big check in hand.

The couple donated $1.5 million and gave away a playhouse they designed for the kids to enjoy.

The couple visited the Memphis, Tennessee hospital on Wednesday.

The Fixer-Upper stars raised money for the cause through the social media campaign #ChipInChallenge.