A Waco woman told police she had lost $30,000 buying a house from a man who she later learned did not own it.

Police tracked down the man they believe was at the bottom of the December 2019 case, and have arrested Demarcus Deshon Phillips on a charge of theft.

An arrest affidavit stated that on December 13, 2019, the victim believed she was purchasing a property that included a single family home in the 100 block of Faulkner Lane in Waco.

She told police the property had been posted for sale on Facebook by a man claiming to be a realtor selling wholesale properties.

The victim put her savings with money gathered from other family members to buy it, and paid the man $30,000 cash believing she then owned the property.

She was also given what turned out to be a fictitious deed and an invoice for the $30,000 which was sent via e-mail from a property investment company.

But before she moved it, she found that the property had never been for sale in the first place, and that it did not belong to her. The sale had been a scam.

The affidavit stated that the detective assigned the case traced the e-mail account and developed Phillips as a suspect in the case.

As the case developed, a warrant for the arrest of Phillips was obtained and he was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail early Wednesday morning, then posted $3,000 bond and was released Wednesday afternoon.