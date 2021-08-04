Man accused of using sticky mouse traps to steal cash, checks from drop boxes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man suspected of using mouse traps to steal cash, checks and money orders from multiple drop boxes in South Carolina.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the man used sticky paper mouse traps to get checks and envelopes from rent drop boxes at three different locations on Aug. 1 and 2.

Sticky traps work by trapping rodents with an adhesive glue board, usually made from cardboard or plastic.

(Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Police Department)

Police said the drop boxes were located at the Timber Creek Apartments, Roland Management, and Chase Furnas and Company.

Spartanburg police released surveillance video of the suspect, who was wearing a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes, a white hat and glasses.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, when he left the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.