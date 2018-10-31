Man allegedly steals 1,000 opioid pain killers from drug store

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama tells us that a man entered a drug store and stole 1,000 opioid painkillers. The suspect was caught on camera, and the video was shared exclusively with CBS 42. Watch the clip above to see some of the footage.

Crime Stoppers tells us that on October 23, a man allegedly entered a drug store, made a beeline for the pharmacy, and handed a note to the pharmacist.

“The note was threatening, and it indicated that this individual was not alone and that there were people assisting him, outside possibly, and that basically it was in the best interest of the victims to comply with his demands,” explains Sgt. John Pennington with Crime Stoppers.

Officials say that this incident took place over at the CVS on Center Point Parkway. But Sergeant Pennington says that what was taken makes the situation worse.

“Opioids,” says Sgt. Pennington. “Actually wound up getting out of the story with approximately a thousand hydrocodone and oxycodone tablets.”

Sgt. Pennington says the timing could not be worse. As the nation remains locked in the midst of an opioid crisis, 1000 stolen painkillers on the market makes a major epidemic all the more dangerous. The Center for Disease Control says that, every day, 115 Americans die from an opioid overdose.

“Each time we have an occurrence like this with this amount of opioid hitting the street, there’s a chance for someone to be seriously hurt or worse,” says Sgt. Pennington. “The sooner this person can be identified and charged and gotten off the street, the better it is for the public.”

Sgt Pennington would go on to say that it is quite possible that this suspect or someone associated with him could try something like this again.

If you have any information on the man seen in the video you just saw, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.