Man arrested – tied to young woman found murdered in Lubbock County in 2003

The body of Cynthia Palacio, 21, was found along a Lubbock County road

LUBBOCK, Texas — Online jail records in Mclennan County said Andy Castillo is held on a murder charge in Lubbock County. The Lubbock murder charge was filed Thursday and carries a $500,000 bond.

Andy Castillo

Castillo, 57, was also held for aggravated sexual assault of a child and stalking according to the online jail records.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning announced a press conference for later in the day.

“The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office will host a press conference at 11 a.m. today. September 4. 2020 in the LSO Academy to discuss new developments in the case of Cynthia Palacio,” LCSO said.

On July 15, 2003, the partially-clothed body of Cynthia Palacio, 21, was discovered on a caliche road west of Slaton.

The Texas DPS in 2018 said, “Palacio’s murder has also been linked to the April 19, 2004, murder of 21-year-old Linda Carbajal.”

An arrest warrant said Castillo was arrested in Lubbock for warrants out of McLennan County. He voluntarily gave a DNA sample, according to the warrant.

On August 5, the DPS crime lab in Lubbock found a match between Castillo’s DNA and the DNA taken from the crime scene.

“DNA found on Palacio’s left thigh, left fingernails, necklace and blouse were all Andy Castillo’s DNA,” the warrant said.

You can read the full arrest warrant by clicking the link below.

In Mclennan County, Castillo faces charges of Criminal Solicitation and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

McLennan County Deputies arrested him in January at his Lubbock home on accusations that he cyberstalked at least five Waco-area real estate agents.

During their investigation, deputies say they found messages threatening sexual assault against women and children sent to people in ten different states and at least twenty cities. They believe some of the harassment has gone on for at least a year.

Deputies say Castillo sent the most recent messages to people in San Francisco and New Orleans just five minutes before they raided the home.