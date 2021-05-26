Man charged with assaulting two Temple officers, but had a bad day himself before it happened

A 26-year-old Temple man who himself had to be treated for injuries, has been arrested on charges he assaulted two Temple police officers.

No bond had been set as of Wednesday morning for Isiah Lowe, charged with two counts of third-degree-felony assault on a public servant.

Temple Police Department spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said it all started may 7 about 6:30 p.m. when officers were responded to what was first reported as an auto pedestrian accident in the area of East Adams and Fowler.

While they were on the way, officers were informed that there was a man running around chasing people at that location.

Arriving officers made contact with a man who punched two officers in the face as they attempted to detain him.

Two Tasers and a K-9 had to be deployed before the man was finally taken into custody.

The man, later identified as Isiah Lowe, was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center to be checked out after that and for possible treatment of other injuries.

During the investigation, police were told that he had been hit in the head with a baseball bat after entering someone else’s property, then as he fled was hit by two cars.

The next day officers obtained an arrest warrant for him on the assault on public servant charges.

He was located Tuesday morning about 7:30 in the 2400 block of Valley Forge and was taken into custody and booked into the Bell County Jail.