Man charged with attempting sexual assault of homeless woman he had offered to help with shelter

A man staying at a Bellmead motel has been charged with criminal attempted sexual assault of a 25-year-old homeless woman he had just a short time earlier had offered shelter on a rainy morning.

Bellmead police were called to the Delta Inn on Behrens Circle early Tuesday morning and met with the victim who was able to point out her attacker as he came out of a motel room there.

The arrest affidavit quoted the victim as saying she was homeless and had gone to the motel just hoping to sleep in a breezway there.

She had been sleeping and was awakened by a man later identified as Stephen Mark Collins who told her he could sleep in his room out of the elements.

She said after going to sleep, she later woke up to a man on top of her attempting to have sex with her.

She began hitting the man and was able to get free and leave the room.

Police took Collins into custody without incident, with the affidavit saying he was given his Miranda warning but then declined to answer any questions.

He was then transported to the McLennan County Jail on a second degree felony charge