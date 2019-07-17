Man charged with firing shots during fight in east Waco park

Police have arrested a man wanted for firing shots during a disturbance at Carver Park in east Waco.

Terry Lee Griffin was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm for that incident, but as police looked further, also faces other more serious charges.

The shots were fired during a large fight that broke out at the park in the 1700 block of J.J. Flewellen Road about 6:00 p.m. May 29.

When police arrived they found a large group of people had been involved in a fight, when one of them drew a handgun and fired several shots into the air.

Police found several shell casings on the ground.

Through their investigation, they identified Griffin as their suspect in the shots being fired, but also found that he was a previously convicted felon who was already out on bail on a burglary charge.

That added the charges of felon in possession of a firearm to the list.

Griffin was also listed in a warrant for a parole violation.

No one was injured by the shots that were fired.